GAME RECAP: Sun 83, Wings 56
Brionna Jones had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to help the Sun defeat the Wings, 83-56
Curtis Samuel may or may not be game ready. Washington's big-money addition at wide receiver took part in his first practice since offseason workouts Monday after dealing with a nagging groin injury and missing time on the NFL's COVID-19 list. Asked if he expects to play in the season opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel was not eager to tip his hand.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights, just as parts of the United States enact tougher laws against the practice. The decision in the world's second-biggest Roman Catholic country means that courts can no longer prosecute abortion cases, and follows the historic legalization of the right in Argentina, which took effect earlier this year. Arturo Zaldivar, president of the Mexican Supreme Court, hailed the decision as "a watershed moment" for all women, especially the most vulnerable.
Sunday's battle between the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Chargers should come down to the wire.
With Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team awaiting them, the Los Angeles Chargers have opened up as slight underdogs in Week 1.
As the Sixers look for the perfect Ben Simmons suitor, could a team just seven hours away be the right match? By Adam Hermann
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
In a new SI exclusive with Chris Mannix, Paul Pierce details his fallout with ESPN
See new Los Angeles Lakers guards Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn work on their dribbling with assistant coach Phil Handy.
Mark Cuban confirmed it and said it was closer than anyone realized.
One Boston Celtics beat writer believes that the C's could pull off a move for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Ceballos says he has been in the ICU for 10 days.
The technique has been branded ‘illegal’ and ‘career-ending’ amid growing calls for it to be banned from the UFC
Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut. The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back. [more]
Cedric Ceballos, 52, spent 11 seasons in the NBA with five teams, most notably the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the early and mid-1990s.
The gregarious center is taking his talents to Ohio.
Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together to make some bold predictions about the upcoming fantasy football season, including the top fantasy players at each position, best fantasy rookies, RBs that will rise out of the “Dead Zone” and most disrespected WR.
As Klay Thompson works his way back to the court after missing the last two seasons, his shooting seems to be there. But what about his defense?
He may end up being the second player from Boston's roster to join Milwaukee this offseason.
Here's a look back on how the American players performed at Inverness Club with a subjective grade attached.