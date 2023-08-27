Game Recap: Sun 83, Sparks 68

The Sun ended the Sparks six-game win streak as they defeated LA, 83-68 today, at Mohegan Sun. Alyssa Thomas had another great game, compiling 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists (her 25th double-double of the year) as Rebecca Allen (14 points, four rebounds) and DeWanna Bonner (12 points, eight rebounds) totaled 26 points. Azura Stevens led Los Angeles with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists as Nneka Ogwumike added 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the loss.