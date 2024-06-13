Game Recap: Sun 83, Sky 75

- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-cardoso-dawn-staley-weatherspoon-angel-reese/569035/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jayson-tatum-addresses-fixation-on-his-scoring-ahead-of-game-3/620624/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:33Now PlayingPaused
- Mavericks vs Celtics Game HighlightsThe Celtics defeated the Mavericks, 105-98, in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV, to take a 2-0 series lead. Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 26 points (11-14 FG) and 11 rebounds while Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 7 assists. Jayson Tatum (18 points on 6-22 FG, 12 assists, 9 rebounds) and Derrick White (18 points, 5 rebounds) totaled 36 points for Boston. The Celtics had 29 assists on 38 FGM in this game.1:27Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Sun 83, Sky 75
Despite Angel Reese dropping 20 points, Alyssa Thomas heats up for 20 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Sun in their win over the Sky, 83-75.