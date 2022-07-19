Game Recap: Sun 82, Liberty 63

Breaking News:

The Sun defeated the Liberty, 82-63. Alyssa Thomas recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and a season-high 6 steals for the Sun, while DiJonai Carrington added a career-high 18 points in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu tallied 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Liberty in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 18-9 on the season, while the Liberty fall to 9-17.

