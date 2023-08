The Sun defeat the Storm, 81-69. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 21 points (four 3pt. FG), eight rebounds and three assists for the Sun, while Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the victory. Jewell Loyd tallied 11 points and three rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 21-7 on the season, while the Storm fall to 7-21.