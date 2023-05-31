Game Recap: Sun 81, Fever 78

The Sun defeat the Fever, 81-78. Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds as Brionna Jones (season-high 19 points, 11 rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists) totaled 32 points. Aliyah Boston had a career-high 20 points along with four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as Kelsey Mitchell (19 points) and NaLyssa Smith (14 points, 15 rebounds) combined for 33 points. The Sun improve to 4-1 on the year while the Fever fall to 1-3.