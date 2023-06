The Sun defeat the Wings, 80-74, and move to 6-1 on the year. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with a season-high 22 points while Brionna Jones (21 points, eight rebounds, three assists) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists) combined for 34 points. Satou Sabally led the Wings with a season-high 26 points and 14 rebounds as Veronica Burton added 10 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. The Wings fall to 3-3 on the year.