Game Recap: Sun 80, Mystics 74

Led by DeWanna Bonners 21 points (6-17 FG), the Sun defeated the Mystics, 80-74. Alyssa Thomas added 14 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals for the Sun in the victory, while Shakira Austin (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Elena Delle Donne (19 points, 11 rebounds) combined for 40 points for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 1-1. The Sun improve to 2-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Mystics fall to 1-1.