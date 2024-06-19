Game Recap: Sun 79, Sparks 70

- Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/connecticut-sun-gets-eleventh-win-of-season-after-beating-chicago-sky-83-75/621397/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:14Now PlayingPaused
Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win
Check out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever
'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster
Sparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
Sparks' Rickea Jackson on rookie class, growing the game, goals
Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and discusses the attention this year's rookie class is bringing to the "W", how her Detroit upbringing has influenced her game and goals for the future.
Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated Sun
Playing without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.
Game Recap: Sun 79, Sparks 70
DeWanna Bonner scores 16 points and Brionna Jones adds 13 as the Sun defeat the Sparks at home, 79-70.