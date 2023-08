The Sun defeat the Sky, 79-73. Alyssa Thomas led the way with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Sun, while DeWanna Bonner added 13 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. Kahleah Copper tallied 15 points and 3 rebounds for the Sky in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 22-10 on the season, while the Sky fall to 12-20.