Game Recap: Sun 79, Lynx 69

Alyssa Thomas puts up the first 20+ point, 20+ rebound and 10+ assist game in WNBA History as the Sun defeat the Lynx, 79-69. Alyssa Thomas recorded 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists with one turnover in 40 minutes for the Sun in the victory, the 9th triple-double of her career including playoffs, and 5th of the season. Alyssa Thomas has put up back-to-back games for the 3rd time in her career, making her the only player in WNBA History to record back-to-back triple-doubles multiple times in their career.