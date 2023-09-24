Game Recap: Sun 78, Liberty 63

The Sun defeat the Liberty in Game 1, 78-63. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Sun, while Rebecca Allen (18 points, seven rebounds, four 3pt. FG) and Tiffany Hayes (12 points, seven rebounds) combined for 30 points in the victory. Breanna Stewart tallied 19 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Liberty, while Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort. The Sun lead the best-of-five semifinals series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place Tuesday, September 26 (8:00 PM ET, ESPN)