GAME RECAP: Sun 78, Dream 67
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jonquel Jones drops 26 points to go with eight rebounds as the Sun defeat the Dream, 78-67.
Jonquel Jones drops 26 points to go with eight rebounds as the Sun defeat the Dream, 78-67.
Sabrina Ionescu made a three-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA’s season opener.
Sabrina Ionescu hits the game-winner as the Liberty get the win over the Fever, 90-87.
The WNBA turns 25 with a season where some big names made big moves.
Sabrina Ionescu tallied 25 points and hits game-winner in Liberty win.
Allisha Gray scored 23 points to lead the Wings to a win over the Sparks, 94-71.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?
Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/14/2021
The UFC heavyweight division will move on with or without Jon Jones, according to promotion president Dana White.
Ja'Marr Chase commanded all the attention at Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.
Dolphins welcome former Miami Hurricane to rookie minicamp for tryout
With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future, Packers coach Matt LaFleur should consider readying another QB to start.
IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean will lead the starting lineup of the GMR Grand Prix to the green flag for the first time in his third start Saturday.
Former Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin is trying out as a tight end with New York Giants.
Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya were in negotiations for a fight until UFC president Dana White vetoed it.
Former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle was an active participant in the Dolphins' rookie minicamp today. he also signed his rookie contract ...