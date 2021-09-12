Game Recap: Sun 76, Mercury 67
Jasmine Thomas scores 17 points as the Sun get the win over the Mercury, 76-67.
Breanna Stewart left Tuesday's game against Washington in the third quarter after injuring her foot, and won't be able to return until the playoffs later this month.
Tennis is only part of what made emerging young women at U.S. Open so impressive. Their maturity, curiosity, empathy and class was simply astounding.
Saturday night's loss was a loss indicative of the issues that have plagued USC throughout the Clay Helton era.
Even with wins on the field, Notre Dame and Texas A&M find themselves on the losing end after a wild Week 2 that saw several unexpectedly close games.
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
The Gamecocks scored a 59-yard TD as time expired on a pass that wasn't even a Hail Mary.
There may not have been many public tears from Britain's newest sporting superstar, but Emma Raducanu gave blood and sweat as she fought her way to an incredible US Open victory.
This is too good!
Fairytale victory for teen who until three months ago had never played in a professional tour-level event.
Emma Raducanu's extraordinary US Open triumph on Saturday led to an explosion of joy in Britain, with Queen Elizabeth II leading the celebrations as the 18-year-old qualifier made tennis history in New York.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
Anderson Silva made quick work of Tito Ortiz on Saturday night at Triller Fight Club Legends II.
#Michigan really ran all over Washington while the Huskies did next to nothing! Really impressive.
Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing match, the co-main event for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.
Trevor Bauer won't pitch again this season, and certainly not again for the Dodgers, who must face the consequences for signing him for years to come.
Paul Pierce let his Instagram followers know where he and ex-Celtics teammate Ray Allen stand ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.
"You're a little taller than my normal test subjects here," Pjhil Mickelson said moments before the shot.
Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after for complete coverage.