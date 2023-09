The Sun defeat the Fever, 76-59. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with her 27th double-double of the year with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists as DeWanna Bonner totaled 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kelsey Mitchell (15-2-2) and NaLyssa Smith (14 point, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) led the Fever in the loss. The Sun move to 27-12 with the win. 27 wins marks a new franchise best (26 wins in 2021, 2006, and 2005) for the Sun. The Fever fall to 12-27 with the loss.