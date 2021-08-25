Game Recap: Sun 76, Aces 62
Briann January scores 19 points as the Sun clinch a playoff sport and get the win over the Aces, 76-62.
Sylvia Fowles continues her impressive WNBA career with another huge night. She becomes the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks in a game to lead the Lynx past Storm.
Sylvia Fowles finishes with a monster double-double (29 points, 20 rebounds) as the Lynx pull off the close victory over Seattle at home.
A little over a week remains before UCF steps back onto the field in front of what many expect to be a full Bounce House Stadium. It’s been 21 months since the Knights last hosted a team in front of a crowd larger than 11,000 fans as the team dealt with reduced capacity limits during the COVID-19 pandemic last season. But while expectations are for 100% capacity in stadiums this season, the ...
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.
Dudley announced his retirement as a player and his decision to join the Mavericks coaching staff on Tuesday.
"I have him at RB9, and in most leagues he's one of the top 5 players overall."
Ranking the Top 22 point guards is a difficult task since the position is loaded with top-notch ball-handlers, elite playmakers and shot-makers.
The most recent glimpse of Klay Thompson is not going to do anything to diminish the hopes of Warriors fans.
The pair had been married since 1988.
The Los Angeles Lakers were doing their homework on Isaiah Thomas before his breakout 81-point pro-am performance.
Former Lakers forward Jared Dudley is retiring to join the Mavericks' coaching staff, and LeBron James is going to miss what Dudley brings to the team.
If you thought that Sonya Curry and Dell Curry would have a harmonious divorce after they announced this week that […] The post Dell and Sonya Curry accuse each other of cheating in divorce filings appeared first on TheGrio.
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish leprechaun is the fourth-most offensive college football mascot in the nation, according to a new survey.
It seems New England is unhappy with what's unfolding with Cam Newton.
Millsap and J.J. Redick may have the same playbook.
Three Yankees homer and Wandy Peralta saves the game in the ninth, as the Bombers win 5-4 in Atlanta over the Braves.
The Celtics have been aggressive this offseason, but not everyone gets the plan.
Dustin Poirier isn't bothered by Conor McGregor's latest Twitter antics.
When was the last time that you ran? The fastest you possibly can? All out? No stopping? Been a while? […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Twitter jokes about last-place finish appeared first on TheGrio.