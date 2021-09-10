GAME RECAP: Sun 75, Sparks 57

Reuters

United Airlines employees who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave from Oct. 2, the U.S. airline said in a Wednesday memo to staff. The company said the employees will be allowed to return to their work location once new testing and safety procedures are in place. The U.S. carrier is taking a tough line on employees who decline to get vaccinated and became the first U.S. carrier in August to announce it would mandate vaccines for employees.