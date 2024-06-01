- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
Sun remain undefeated after beating Mercury, Bonner hits 7k career pointsHighlights from the the Sun's blowout win vs. the Phoenix Mercury (70-47). Sun All-Star DeWanna Bonner reached a career milestone with 7,000 points.
Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: 'We are expecting to win'The Indiana Fever are winless through their first four games this season. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark talked about their slow start to the season
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Game HighlightsThe Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves, 109-108, to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic led Dallas with his eighth career Playoff triple-double as he tallied 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds while Kyrie Irving added 20 points and 6 assists. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 23 points (7-9 3PT).
WATCH: Tennessee-bound pole vaulter Mya Strahm of Elmwood/Brimfield wins IHSA state titleElmwood/Brimfield junior Mya Strahm won the Class 1A pole vault title at the 2024 IHSA girls track and field state finals in Charleston. She cleared 14 feet, 1.25 inches to set the all-class state record.
Game Recap: Sun 74, Wings 72
Alyssa Thomas went for 15 points and 14 assists to keep Connecticut undefeated as they win at home over Dallas, 74-72.