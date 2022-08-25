Game Recap: Sun 73, Wings 58
DeWanna Bonner heats up for 21 points and 5 assists as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Dallas Wings, 73-58.
Heading into their first-round series with the Seattle Storm, the Mystics were just finding their groove.
Chicago escaped a Game 3 on the road to head back to the semifinals.
Half the university’s golfers are from other countries, too. And things aren’t any better at Mizzou. | Opinion
The Milwaukee Brewers have seen a major decline in fan attendance in 2022 compared to recent 'normal' seasons. The cause might not be what you think.
This was a frozen rope.
The legal row surrounding golf’s bitter split has further escalated after Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were served notice of a subpoena to reveal details of a PGA Tour players’ meeting last week.
Vikings fans will not be happy with this
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash on Wednesday at 48 years old.
Josh McDaniels had an interesting observation following a joint practice with the Patriots.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan on what's next for the Lakers and Jazz after Patrick Beverley is traded for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson
Julian Edelman shared a funny Randy Moss story.
Bogdan Gnidko set a KSW MMA record when he scored a lightning-fast five-second knockout Saturday.
Dana White handed five UFC deals to winning athletes from Tuesday's episode of Contender Series as they all won in awesome ways.
The meme suggests that, under the new structure, Tour players now have it good – and could be less likely to seek alternative options.
If the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are looking for reasons to be motivated in 2022, they don’t have to look very hard. A pair of former Chiefs receivers have, in praising their new quarterbacks, thrown a jab or two at Mahomes, already one of the very best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. First, [more]
LIV Golf has taunted the PGA Tour after the US circuit responded to the threat of the Saudi rebel series by injecting another $100million into player rewards and awarding the pros 'guaranteed money' - two charges frequently levelled at Greg Norman's enterprise since its game-changing launch two months ago.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley.
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.