Game Recap: Sun 72, Sky 63
The Sun rally on the road to defeat the defending champion Sky in Game 5 to advance to the WNBA Finals, despite Kahleah Copper's 22 point onslaught.
The team cited financial and maintenance-related challenges with retractable roof facilities.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson's crossover is ranked as the 2nd best signature move in the history of the NBA.
The Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Here are some winners and losers.
The Warriors have officially signed former lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a non-guaranteed contract.
The United States advances to the semifinals.
On Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team’s six captains for 2022. If there had been a seventh, it would have been quarterback Trey Lance. Shanahan’s explanation for cutting off the captains at six was unconvincing. He initially stumbled, identifying receiver Deebo Samuel as a captain before pointing out that Samuel finished eighth in [more]
The Indianapolis Colts legend discusses announcing games with his brother, Eli, and whether being a coach or general manager is in his future.
Ever wonder how Nick Bosa keeps his Pro Bowl physique throughout the year? Its all about the diet.
Baker Mayfield reached out to former teammate Myles Garrett after the quarterback’s trade from Cleveland to Carolina this summer. According to Garrett, Mayfield texted that he “appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together.” The Browns defensive end did not respond. “I read (the text), but [more]
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
There briefly was a school of thought that the Warriors, fresh from a championship and a $350 million roster, were prepared to increase spending to defend their title. Instead they reshuffled their bench a bit and kept expenses relatively neutral, ...
Ian Poulter was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos as he began his opening round at the BMW PGA Championship.
J.R. Smith recently told the story of teeing it up alongside the Chicago Bulls legend.
Although the new QB1, Trey Lance understands not being named one of the 49ers' captains this year.
The longest home run in recorded history didnt come from Major League Baseball. Heres a look back at the biggest moonshots of all time.
Tim Hardaway believes he understands what fuels the greatness of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
If he ever left to coach the Crimson Tide, it would come at a cost.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
Graeme McDowell believes it should not be a judge deciding whether LIV rebels are banned from the DP World Tour, but a vote from the circuit’s players.