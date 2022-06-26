Game Recap: Sun 72, Dream 61

What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were […]
Lightning and heavy rain at Nashville Superspeedway paused the NASCAR Cup Series race for the second time of the day at Lap 140 Sunday evening. MORE: Live leaderboard | At-track photos Lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the track delayed the Ally 400 before significant rain doused the track. Racing resumed shortly after 10 p.m. […]
A brutal Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA didn’t end for Lexi Thompson when the last putt dropped.
Heavyweight boxing is for wimps. How about a “Titanweight” fight? Eddie Hall: The Beast vs The Mountain (BBC Three) charted the build-up to what was billed as the biggest, strongest, heaviest boxing match in history. If you’re partial to beards, tattoos and thunderous punching, you were in for a treat.
Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is getting a chilly reception in Oregon, its first stop in the United States. This coming week, the series, which is paying enormous signing fees for players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, descends on Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in tiny North Plains, nestled in the rolling hills west of Portland. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is speaking out against the tournament, and some members of the pricy club also are uncomfortable with the situation.
Mychal Thompson is one proud dad.
Suspensions are coming.
Richardson, 22, failed to qualify for a final in any individual event at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The NASCAR Cup Series runs the Ally 400 on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway.
LEBANON, Tenn. — In a race twice delayed by lightning, Chase Elliott stole the thunder from a contingent of Toyota drivers who showed early dominance. After a late caution slowed the action in Sunday‘s Ally 400, Elliott remained on the track and led the field to a restart with four laps left at Nashville Superspeedway. […]
The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the brouhaha, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle's lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
Peyton Manning discusses his nephew Arch Manning's college recruitment and reflects on Vols career.
Holding a two-shot lead Sunday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson left herself 2 feet for par at Congressional's par-4 14th hole – and it didn't even touch the hole.
Aaron Judge walked over to the stands and gave his bat to Spike Lee, a Yankees fan famous for scripting Hollywood dramas. “I told him I have to quit taking him for granted,” manager Aaron Boone said. Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and New York recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 Sunday.
SNY Yankees Insider Sweeny Murti explains what New York's recent series split with the Astros shows, including Aaron Judge's continued success and the strength of the Yankees' bullpen.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
So much for the Saudi rebel circuit merely being an ultra-lucrative retiring ground for big names with their best years behind them.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past week, led by the Nets' star duo, Durant and Irving.
If this was the last shot Kokrak hits on the PGA Tour, it could go down as an all-time walk-off.
"Seems like a good read the room situation," Thomas tweeted.