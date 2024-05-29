Game Recap: Sun 70, Mercury 47

- Sun remain undefeated after beating Mercury, Bonner hits 7k career pointsHighlights from the the Sun's blowout win vs. the Phoenix Mercury (70-47). Sun All-Star DeWanna Bonner reached a career milestone with 7,000 points.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/sun-remain-undefeated-after-beating-mercury-bonner-hits-7k-career-points/616778/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sun remain undefeated after beating Mercury, Bonner hits 7k career points</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:35Now PlayingPaused
Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.
WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation'While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."
Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.
WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtimeWatch full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's huge overtime win vs. the Minnesota Lunx at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun remain the only unbeaten team in the league.
Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
