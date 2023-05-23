Game Recap: Sun 70, Fever 61

Led by Alyssa Thomas 18 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, the Sun defeated the Fever, 70-61. DeWanna Bonner recorded a team-high 19 points, along with 7 rebounds for the Sun in the victory, while Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina, tallied 15 points and 9 rebounds in her Fever debut. The Sun improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Fever fall to 0-1. The Sun improve to 1-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Fever fall to 0-1.