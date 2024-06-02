Game Recap: Sun 69, Dream 50

HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics overcome 18-point deficit in Game 3 vs. Pacers, take 3-0 series lead The Celtics rallied back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Pacers 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum was dominant all game, scoring 36 points, hitting 5 for 10 of his 3s, while Al Horford went 7 of 12 from deep and Jrue Holiday made a game-winning steal.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-highlights/hihighlights-celtics-overcome-18-point-deficit-in-game-3-vs-pacers-take-3-0-series-lead/616053/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics overcome 18-point deficit in Game 3 vs. Pacers, take 3-0 series lead</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

