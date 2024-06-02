Game Recap: Sun 69, Dream 50

- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State ValkyriesThe WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Game HighlightsThe Timberwolves defeat the Mavericks in Game 4, 105-100. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 3pt. FG in the victory. Luka Doncic (28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) tallied his ninth career triple-double for the Mavericks.
HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics overcome 18-point deficit in Game 3 vs. Pacers, take 3-0 series leadThe Celtics rallied back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Pacers 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum was dominant all game, scoring 36 points, hitting 5 for 10 of his 3s, while Al Horford went 7 of 12 from deep and Jrue Holiday made a game-winning steal.
Pacers vs Knicks Game HighlightsThe Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 as they defeat the Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (6-12 3pt. FG) and 6 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Andrew Nembhard (20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo tallied a Playoff career-high 39 points (9-15 3pt. FG) for the Knicks, while Alec Burks notched 26 points off the bench in the losing effort.
Jared McCain's scoring prowess could take pressure off Embiid & MaxeyA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Jared McCain, who was the first Duke freshman since Zion Williamson to have multiple 30-point games in the NCAA tournament.
Game Recap: Sun 69, Dream 50
DeWanna Bonner scores a game-high 18 points along with 10 rebounds as the Sun get a road win over the Dream, 69-50.