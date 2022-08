The AV Club

Boy, that surprise Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero bump sure was nice, but as any Dragon Ball fan knows, any exciting thing must be followed by a few episodes of boring things so the good guys can power up for another exciting battle. So it’s actually a cool bit of fan service that Super Hero has fallen nearly 80 percent in its second week, going from first to fifth and coming in with $4.5 million (just enough to crack $30 million total)… or it will be if the movie comes back later with a powered-