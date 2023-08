The Sun defeat the Mystics, 68-64. Alyssa Thomas led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Sun, while DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the victory. Natasha Cloud tallied 19 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 23-10 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 15-18.