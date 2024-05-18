Game Recap: Storm vs. Lynx (5/17/24)

- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>0:25Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Flyers legends reflect on 50th anniversary of franchise's first Stanley CupThis month marks the 50th anniversary of the Flyers' first ever Stanley Cup. Ashlyn Sullivan catches up with several of the Broad Street Bullies who still hold a special bond.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers/flyers-legends-reflect-on-50th-anniversary-of-franchises-first-stanley-cup/585348/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Flyers legends reflect on 50th anniversary of franchise's first Stanley Cup</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>2:52Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Storm vs. Lynx (5/17/24)
The Minnesota Lynx knocked off the Seattle Storm with a 102-93 win in double overtime.