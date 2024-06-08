Game Recap: Storm 78, Aces 65

- DJ Moore's big personality is back at Bears OTAsMike Berman joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears WR DJ Moore cracking jokes at his first press conference of the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/dj-moores-big-personality-is-back-at-bears-otas/564692/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">DJ Moore's big personality is back at Bears OTAs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert
Keenan Allen was traded to the Bears from the Charges this offseason and has started to work with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen talked about the similarities he sees between Williams and his former quarterback Justin Herbert
Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense
Phil Perry talks with Mike Renner of CBS Sports to get his breakdown of why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense, and what to expect from the rest of the 2024 draft class.
Adam Rank: Caleb Williams won't hit 4,000 yards in rookie season
NFL Network's Adam Rank joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about his expectations for Caleb Williams rookie season
- Giants' Jalin Hyatt talks looking for second-year improvement, Malik Nabers friendship, postseason aspirationsGiants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt put in a lot of work in the off-season getting quicker and stronger and is "more comfortable" in the offense entering his second season. He'll be joined by first-round pick and good friend Malik Nabers giving Big Blue a 'stacked" receiver room. Hyatt isn't shy about expressing the belief that it's a new season and the Giants are definitely "a playoff team"7:59Now PlayingPaused
- Josh Allen on why it’s still ‘Super Bowl or bust’ for the Bills<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz connected with the Buffalo Bills quarterback to discuss his preparations for the upcoming season without Stefon Diggs and what it means for the team’s expectations. Josh joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Gatorade.</p>4:54Now PlayingPaused
- Garrett Wilson talks return of Aaron Rodgers, state of Jets WR room at OTAsJets wide receiver Garrett Wilson addressed the media after Wednesday's workout at OTAs to discuss the impact of Aaron Rodgers' return to the team, and what he sees from the wide receiver room early on into 2024.2:34Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Storm 78, Aces 65
The Seattle Storm got 4 of their 5 starters in double figures as they go on the road to beat the Aces, 78-65.