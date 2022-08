Reuters

The South Island city of Nelson has been worst affected, but towns in the North Island have also been cut off by floods that swamped roads and homes. While the extreme weather has eased, warnings against heavy rain stay in western Tasman and Fiordland on the South Island, forecaster Metservice said on its website. A state of emergency continues in the regions of Marlborough, West Coast and Nelson-Tasman, national emergency officials have said.