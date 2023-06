The Storm defeated the Mercury, 97-74. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 24 points, seven rebounds, and three assists as Ezi Magbegor added 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Moriah Jefferson led Phoenix with a season-high 18 points as Diana Taurasi added 13 points and four rebounds. The Storm improve to 4-9 as the Mercury fall to 2-10.