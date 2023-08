The Storm defeat the Mercury, 97-91. Jewell Loyd led the way with 32 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Ezi Magbegor added 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Storm in the victory. Diana Taurasi recorded 28 points, four rebounds, and two assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Storm improve to 7-20, while the Mercury fall to 7-20.