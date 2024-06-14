Game Recap: Storm 92, Wings 84

- How many QB's are too many? The Falcons say, the limit does not existAtlanta head coach Raheem Morris said the players themselves really feed into instruction and guidance from coaches who have actually played the position, especially at this level. Kelly Price reports from Falcons organized team activities.1:36Now PlayingPaused
Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert. Keenan Allen was traded to the Bears from the Chargers this offseason and has started to work with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen talked about the similarities he sees between Williams and his former quarterback Justin Herbert.
Merrill Reese reacts to Pro Football Hall of Fame honor. The Eagles play-by-play radio announcer for the last 47 years has been chosen to receive the 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame! He reacted to the honor while on the golf course after learning of the news that morning.
Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense. Phil Perry talks with Mike Renner of CBS Sports to get his breakdown of why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense, and what to expect from the rest of the 2024 draft class.
Caleb Williams' high school coach says the Bears QB has always had natural leadership. Danny Schaechter, Caleb Williams' offensive coordinator in high school, talks about the ways Williams has shown good character.
Herb: Bears defense will be elite if Gervon Dexter steps up. Herb Howard joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Gervon Dexter stepping up on the defensive line.
Jets head coach grilled over Haason Reddick's absence from mandatory minicamp. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media ahead of the team's first mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
Robert Saleh says he's on 'exact same page' with Aaron Rodgers after absence from Jets mandatory minicamp. Jets coach Robert Saleh speaks about Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp with an 'unexcused absence', but says he was in communication with the quarterback and they're on the same page. Saleh also speaks about his key takeaways following the teams first minicamp practice.
Game Recap: Storm 92, Wings 84
The Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 92 - 84, with the help of 21 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith, and 19 points from Jewell Loyd.