Game Recap: Storm 91, Dream 88

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
You don't see 1-3-1 putouts in baseball very often, but that's what Johnny Cueto and LaMonte Wade Jr. did Thursday in Arizona.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly wore the Mariachi jacket he traded for to the Los Angeles Dodgers' White House visit on Friday.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
Will Toffey went to Vanderbilt, has posted high on-base percentages in the minors, and is starting to play multiple positions.
Thairo Estrada hit a grand slam and had three hits in his first start for the Giants. Alex Wood said there's a reason the newcomers keep performing this way.
Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.
The Tampa Bay Lightning surged to a 3-0 series lead vs. the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 win Friday night.
The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game include two sons of former ballplayers, a two-way phenom and other familiar names.
The Warriors aren't expecting Klay to return until December, but he still is making good progress.
It wasn't a pretty week in Detroit for Bryson DeChambeau for reasons ranging from his play to his lack of a caddie.
The White Sox optioned Yermn Mercedes to Triple-A Charlotte in a series of roster moves made on Friday morning.
A new star is among us. Move over Sir Andy, there is another Brit clamouring for a share of the Wimbledon headlines and the former men’s champion would be the first to salute the magnificent achievement of 18-year-old wildcard debutant Emma Raducanu making a mockery of form and status in defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-4, a player ranked 296 places above her to go through to the third round, the lone British woman flag-bearer. And she will fulfil that honour with nerve and gusto as well as