Game Recap: Storm 90, Sun 87

Sue Bird scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season with a 90-87 overtime win on Tuesday night. Breanna Stewart had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Stephanie Talbot added 11 points for Seattle (4-1). Bird, who threw away the ball at the end of regulation, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Loyd in an 8-0 run to open the extra period and the Storm led the rest of the way.
Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.
“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”
Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn spills the beans on what happened behind the scenes or the drama of the Deontay Wilder arbitration ruling and its impact on Anthony Joshua’s mega fight against Tyson Fury.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.
Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.
Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).
"I like the dirt now."
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.
The West's focus is the L.A. teams, not the top two seeds.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.
Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.
Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.
Australia's Olympic softball squad will be among the first athletes to arrive from overseas for the Tokyo Games when they fly off for a training camp in Japan next Monday to get some desperately needed game practice. The 23-woman squad will land in Tokyo on June 1 for a six-week camp in Ota, some 80 kilometres northwest of the capital, before the final 15-strong roster for the Games is selected. "We need games," Softball Australia chief executive David Pryles told Reuters on Wednesday, explaining why the squad was leaving so early.
If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.
Jokic scored 38 points to overcome a 3-point shooting barrage from Damian Lillard and the Nuggets evened the first-round series by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 on Monday night in a chippy Game 2. “They picked up the aggressiveness and we did it, too,” Jokic said. Jokic also had eight rebounds and five assists, which was four more than he dished out in Game 1 when the Blazers made sure the big man didn’t beat him with his pinpoint passing.