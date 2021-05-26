Game Recap: Storm 90, Sun 87

Associated Press

Sue Bird scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season with a 90-87 overtime win on Tuesday night. Breanna Stewart had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Stephanie Talbot added 11 points for Seattle (4-1). Bird, who threw away the ball at the end of regulation, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Loyd in an 8-0 run to open the extra period and the Storm led the rest of the way.