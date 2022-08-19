Game Recap: Storm 86, Mystics 83
Breanna Stewart finishes with 23 points and 12 rebounds while Jewell Loyd adds 16 as the Storm take Game 1 over the Mystics.
Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn't make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd's runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead.
Many expected this first-round series to be the rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals that we never got. The opening act delivered.
In Sue Bird’s final postseason, the No. 4 seed Seattle Storm snuck out a 86-83 win over the No. 5 Washington Mystics in Game 1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Thursday night.
