Associated Press

Jewel Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and the Seattle Storm remained unbeaten on the road with an 86-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in WNBA action on Friday. Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. Stewart finished with 13 rebounds as Seattle improved to 4-.0 away from home.