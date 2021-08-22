GAME RECAP: Storm 85, Mystics 78
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Breanna Stewart led the Storm to victory over the Mystics, 85-78. Stewart scored 20 points, and 11 rebounds while Mercedes Russell added 14 points in the win.
Breanna Stewart led the Storm to victory over the Mystics, 85-78. Stewart scored 20 points, and 11 rebounds while Mercedes Russell added 14 points in the win.
The Mystics will face the two teams directly ahead of them in the standings, L.A. and Dallas, this week to get back into a WNBA playoff spot
Jewell Loyd led Seattle to victory over New York, 99-83. Loyd scored 29 points, and 5 rebounds in the win.
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 08/20/2021
A Pentagon statement says 18 commercial aircraft will help with the evacuation effort.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed the head of the CDC Foundation and a former deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to head a new public health commission in the state – a commission he says will lead a better health system in Indiana over the next 100 years.
For the first time since her MVP season in 2019, Elena Delle Donne returned to the hardwood when her Washington Mystics played the Seattle Storm.
Delle Donne made her first appearance in 682 days as the Mystics hosted the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
JaVale McGee gave some interesting answers about his time with the Warriors during a Bleacher Report AMA this week.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons continues to get up some more shots from deep.
Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
Without international teams in this year's field, the number of U.S. squads doubled, giving regional runners-up another chance to get to Williamsport.
“I’m too old for these [Vegas] streets. It’s just the way I look at myself. I’m not that young kid anymore.”
For the second straight day, the Giants got a late homer to help them beat the A's in the Bay Bridge Series finale.
Newly signed guard Malik Monk detailed the factors that went into his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
"Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--- you want. 'Cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done," Sha'Carri Richardson told NBC after the loss.
Anna Nordqvist established her place among Europe’s greats and Carnoustie confirmed itself as the major venue with the unrivalled penchant for unexpected drama.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ryan Blaney in Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
The first of three FedEx Cup Playoffs tournaments concludes at Liberty National on Monday.