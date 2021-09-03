Game Recap: Storm 85, Liberty 75
Breanna Stewart scores 33 points as the Storm get the win over the Liberty, 85-75
The Las Vegas Aces hold on for the win against the Chicago Sky, 90-83, behind A'Ja Wilson's 21 points and 10 rebounds. Candace Parker scores 30 points in the loss for the Sky.
An Ole Miss softball assistant coach is accused of having affair with a student-athlete, reportedly sparking a Title IX investigation.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Jerry Donabedian from RotoWire for a deep dive into some late round RB sleepers and a conversation about how to find the right kicker for your team and which defense has an easy early schedule.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
When it comes to fans and players, Brooks Koepka thinks everyone can do a better job at being respectful to one another.
Stefanos Tsitsipas has become the center of attention at the U.S. Open for his bathroom breaks and took another one Friday that drew boos from fans.
Reilly Opelka, at 6-foot-11, has a big serve that's making him a threat at the US Open. He's having the best season of his career.
What games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into the Week 1 weekend of the college football season?
Kick off your 2021 fantasy football prep with our draft kit! We've rounded up our advice in one spot, so you don’t have to worry about being ready when you’re on the clock.
A fear of declining revenue as members of the Big 12 is the reason Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the conference.
Jordan Spieth joins the new-dad club in November, after a hopeful turn on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
The move would have Boston at 15 players for the 2021-22 season.
The Buccaneers and Chiefs are the favorites to get back to the Super Bowl, but our Week 1 NFL Power Rankings include plenty of worthy challengers in both conferences.
A Philadelphia news station trolls Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in an unflattering way.
Johnny Bench was told he would be in the hospital if he wasn't vaccinated.
Former NFL wide receiver David Patten, who caught Tom Brady's first postseason touchdown pass, has died at the age of 47.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
UCF won in coach Gus Malzahn’s debut on the field, 36-31 . That paled in comparison to the news that emerged out of the Big 12.