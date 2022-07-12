Game Recap: Storm 83, Wings 74

Associated Press

As California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom heads to Washington this week, speculation about his national political ambitions won't be far behind. The four-day swing, anchored to an award Newsom will receive on behalf of his home state Wednesday from an education group, will provide the Democratic governor with a national stage to continue his outspoken defense of abortion rights and gun restrictions. It comes at a time when he has been picking fights with Republican governors in Texas and Florida and holding up California as a sanctuary for what he calls fundamental rights, including same-sex marriage, freedom of speech and abortion.