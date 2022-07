Associated Press

It was officially Sue Bird Day in Connecticut on Thursday, but the former UConn star's last scheduled night playing in the state was spoiled by the Connecticut Sun. Alyssa Thomas scored 19 points and dished out 11 assists to lead Connecticut over the Seattle Storm 88-83. Brionna Jones added 13 points, and Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner each had 12 for the Sun (20-9).