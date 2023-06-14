Game Recap: Storm 83, Mercury 69

The Storm defeat the Mercury, 83-69. Sami Whitcomb led the Storm with 18 points (6-10 3PT), three assists, and four steals as Jordan Horston notched the first double-double of her career, with 13 points and a career-best 12 rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the victory. Sophie Cunningham led Phoenix with 21 points and four rebound as Sug Sutton added 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The Storm improve to 2-6 while the Mercy fall to 2-6.