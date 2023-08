The Storm defeat the Mercury, 81-71. Jewell Loyd led the way with 24 points and 5 rebounds for the Storm, while Ezi Magbegor added 17 points and 7 rebounds in the victory. Sophie Cunningham tallied 25 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Storm improve to 9-21 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 9-21.