Game Recap: Storm 81, Fever 65

The Telegraph

On the 10th tee, with the wind at his back and his fate in his hands, Cameron Smith decided that he was not going to die wondering. What followed, over the next two hours, was quite possibly the finest back nine in the history of major championships. A quintuple of birdies, coupled with an icily-composed putt around the rim of the Road Hole bunker, constituted a devastating salvo to which Rory McIlroy had no answer.