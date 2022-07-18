Game Recap: Storm 81, Fever 65
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points for Seattle as the Storm defeated the Fever 81-65.
Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.
Everything you need to know ahead of the 150th edition of the tournament
If the Browns are likely to pursue a backup QB if Watson has a long suspension, the list of potentially available players is uninspiring:
The question seemed inevitable and yet Cameron Smith acted miffed that he was asked.
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.
On the 10th tee, with the wind at his back and his fate in his hands, Cameron Smith decided that he was not going to die wondering. What followed, over the next two hours, was quite possibly the finest back nine in the history of major championships. A quintuple of birdies, coupled with an icily-composed putt around the rim of the Road Hole bunker, constituted a devastating salvo to which Rory McIlroy had no answer.
Here's how Bowerman Track Club member Karissa Schweizer and others finished in the women's 10,000 meter final at the World Athletics Championships.
The Manning brothers, to the surprise of many, purchased the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, featuring the best balcony in sports along the Old Course.
The future looks a bit brighter in Baltimore with Jackson Holliday kicking off the 2022 MLB draft. Follow along for every pick in Round 1.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
The 2022 MLB Draft is underway in Los Angeles. Keep track of all the selections made in the first round here.
Sergio García, the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points-scorer, will rule himself out of playing for Europe again by quitting the DP World Tour.
Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury which weakened his defences in a tense struggle for the title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
John Daly spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course with Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning and Eric Church.
See the top Twitter reactions to Lauren Murphy's win over a bloodied Miesha Tate at UFC on ABC 3.
Justin Jefferson gave his list of the top receivers in the NFL and he put Cooper Kupp in a tie for 3rd
When it comes to a trade for Juan Soto, the Giants are one of the most likely teams to land him according to rankings released by CBS Sports.
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
Chase Elliott shows his disappointment with his second-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying 'poor execution' cost him a win.
Cameron Young was tied for the lead on the final day of the British Open with only three other players left to finish. Moments later Young was second.