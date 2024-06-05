- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
The highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?
- Timberwolves vs Mavericks Game HighlightsThe Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 116-107 in Game 3 after ending the game on a 14-3 run to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 33 points (5 3PM), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a career-high 5 steals while Kyrie Irving added 33 points (14 in the 4th quarter) and 4 assists in the win.1:31Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Storm 80, Mercury 62
Ezi Magbegor finishes with 21 points and nine rebounds as the Storm defeat the Mercury at home, 80-62.