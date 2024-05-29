Game Recap: Storm 77, Sky 68

Eugenie Bouchard finds new start in professional pickleball In 2014, Eugenie Bouchard was flying high in the world of tennis. A Wimbledon final and two major semifinals saw her climb into the world’s top five. 10 years on, the 30-year-old Canadian has traded in her racket for a paddle as she attempts to climb to the top of professional pickleball. The sport is currently the fastest growing sport in America, and as Coy Wire found out, there’s a lot of growing required to unlearn decades of tennis practice to become a pro Pickleball player.

