- DJ Moore's big personality is back at Bears OTAsMike Berman joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears WR DJ Moore cracking jokes at his first press conference of the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/dj-moores-big-personality-is-back-at-bears-otas/564692/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">DJ Moore's big personality is back at Bears OTAs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
- Eugenie Bouchard finds new start in professional pickleballIn 2014, Eugenie Bouchard was flying high in the world of tennis. A Wimbledon final and two major semifinals saw her climb into the world’s top five. 10 years on, the 30-year-old Canadian has traded in her racket for a paddle as she attempts to climb to the top of professional pickleball. The sport is currently the fastest growing sport in America, and as Coy Wire found out, there’s a lot of growing required to unlearn decades of tennis practice to become a pro Pickleball player.2:44Now PlayingPaused
- Rooker, Sears power A's to 3-1 win over AstrosThe Athletics got six dominant innings from JP Sears and early offense from Brent Rooker in their 3-1 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/game-highlights-videos-houston-astros-2/1738539/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Rooker, Sears power A's to 3-1 win over Astros</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:29Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Storm 77, Sky 68
Skylar Diggins-Smith (21 points) and Jewell Loyd (19 points) combined for 40 points to lead the Seattle Storm over the Chicago Sky, 77 - 68.