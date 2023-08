The Storm defeated the Dream, 68-67. Jewell Loyd led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds, and one assist, while Ezi Magbegor recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists for the Storm in the win. Rhyne Howard tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals for the Dream in the loss. The Storm improves to 8-21, while the Dream fall to 15-14.