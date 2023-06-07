Game Recap: Storm 66, Sparks 63

The Storm overcome a 21 point deficit as they comeback and defeat the Sparks, 66-63. Jewell Loyd led all scorers with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Storm, while Jordan Horston tallied a career-high 14 points, along with seven rebounds and four steals in the victory. Nneka Ogwumike tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Storm improve to 1-4 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 3-3. The Storm improve to 1-3 in the Commissioners Cup Standings, while the Sparks fall to 3-3.