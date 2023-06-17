Game Recap: Storm 109, Wings 103

Led by Jewell Loyds career-high 39 points (7-12 3PM), the Storm defeated the Wings, 109-103. Mercedes Russell added 12 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for the Storm in the victory, while Arike Ogunbowale tallied a career-high 41 points (7-14 3PM), along with 3 assists and 2 steals for the Wings in the losing effort. The Storm improve to 3-7 on the season, while the Wings fall to 5-6. The Storm improve to 3-4 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Wings fall to 3-2.