Game Recap: Storm 103, Fever 88

- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
- Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What’s clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark’s role evolved with the Fever?4:23Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones react after pulling out 81-78 win over Diana Taurasi, Phoenix MercuryAfter the Liberty squeezed out an 81-78 win over the Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones took the podium with head coach Sandy Brondello to discuss the team's effort in the victory.4:07Now PlayingPaused
- Jaylen Brown walks through game-tying three that forced OTJaylen Brown breaks down the play that sent Game 1 vs. the Pacers to overtime. He also says the C's need to tighten up a few things heading into Game 2.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/jaylen-brown-walks-through-game-tying-three/615063/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jaylen Brown walks through game-tying three that forced OT</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
- Oakland unable to hold lead, A's fall to Tampa in extras againThe Oakland Athletics played another close game against the Tampa Bay Rays, but were unable to close out the win, losing 6-5 in 12 innings on Thursday<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/oakland-athletics-highlight-videos/1740005/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Oakland unable to hold lead, A's fall to Tampa in extras again</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:07Now PlayingPaused
- 5 things to know about USWNT head coach Emma HayesHayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-emma-hayes/565516/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">5 things to know about USWNT head coach Emma Hayes</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:53Now PlayingPaused