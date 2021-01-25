Game Recap: Spurs 121, Wizards 101
The Spurs defeated the Wizards, 121-101. Patty Mills led the Spurs with 21 points and four rebounds, while Dejounte Murray tallied his 2nd career triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 9-8 as the Wizards fall to 3-9.